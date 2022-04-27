A German Gepard anti-aircraft tank fires during a military exercise in the town of Bergen near Hamburg in November 2003. Photo: Reuters
Germany to supply Ukraine with heavy weaponry for first time
- In a major shift, Berlin has approved the delivery of Gepard tanks equipped with anti-aircraft guns, after weeks of pressure at home and abroad
- Germany has been accused of dragging its heels on giving heavy arms to Ukraine and on other measures, such as an embargo on Russian energy imports
Topic | Ukraine war
