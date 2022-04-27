Valves and pipelines are seen at the Gaz-System gas distribution station in Gustorzyn, central Poland in September 2014. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russia to cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria in major escalation
- Moscow is making good on a threat to halt supplies to countries that refuse Putin’s demand to pay for the crucial fuel in roubles
- European gas prices surged as traders calculated the risk of other nations being hit next
Topic | Ukraine war
