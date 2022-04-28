UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures on a visit to war-torn Ukraine. Photo: AFP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures on a visit to war-torn Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine crisis: UN chief condemns ‘evil’ and ‘absurdity’ of war as he visit mass graves and burnt-out buildings

  • ‘I imagine my family in one of those houses that is now destroyed and black. I see my granddaughters running away in panic,’ UN’s Antonio Guterres said
  • ‘I appeal to the Russian Federation to accept, to cooperate with the ICC,’ he implored the Kremlin

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:21pm, 28 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures on a visit to war-torn Ukraine. Photo: AFP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures on a visit to war-torn Ukraine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE