US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Joe Biden seeks US$33 billion for Ukraine, wants power to seize Russian oligarchs’ wealth

  • ‘The cost of this fight is not cheap,’ the US president says, but warns that caving to Putin’s aggression will be even more costly
  • Biden calls Moscow’s nuclear threats a sign of ‘desperation’, and says the US has already sent 10 anti-tank weapons for every Russian tank in Ukraine

Topic |   Ukraine war
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:59am, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE