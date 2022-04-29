Fire burns in a building in Kyiv, Ukraine after Russian shelling on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Russia makes bold strike on Kyiv during UN chief’s Ukraine visit

  • At least 1 person was killed during the attack, which came barely an hour after Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ news conference in the capital
  • The UN head and his team are safe, though Guterres was ‘shocked’ to learn of the rocket bombardment so close by

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:24am, 29 Apr, 2022

