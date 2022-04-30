People walk past a currency exchange office screen displaying the exchange rates of American dollars and the Euro to Russian Rubles in Moscow’s downtown. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Russia makes last-minute bond payment to avoid default
- The US has been attempting to force Russia to use its foreign currency reserves, or revenue from oil and gas sales, to deplete the country’s financial resources
- Russia has been seeking to move away from the US dollar and rely less on imports in response to Western sanctions over the war with Ukraine
Topic | Ukraine war
