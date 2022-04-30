People walk past a currency exchange office screen displaying the exchange rates of American dollars and the Euro to Russian Rubles in Moscow’s downtown. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Russia makes last-minute bond payment to avoid default

  • The US has been attempting to force Russia to use its foreign currency reserves, or revenue from oil and gas sales, to deplete the country’s financial resources
  • Russia has been seeking to move away from the US dollar and rely less on imports in response to Western sanctions over the war with Ukraine

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:33am, 30 Apr, 2022

