Yuliia Fedusiuk (left) and Kateryna Prokopenko show photos of their husbands on their phones in Rome on Friday. Photo: AP
‘They’ll be tortured and killed’: wives of Ukraine soldiers holed up in Mariupol steel plant appeal for rescue

  • Yuliia Fedusiuk and Kateryna Prokopenko called for global help to evacuate the Azovstal plant where some 2,000 troops and 1,000 civilians are holed up in bunkers
  • They said conditions there have grown more dire and the soldiers stand to be tortured and killed if captured by Russian forces

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 7:24pm, 30 Apr, 2022

