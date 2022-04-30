Yuliia Fedusiuk (left) and Kateryna Prokopenko show photos of their husbands on their phones in Rome on Friday. Photo: AP
‘They’ll be tortured and killed’: wives of Ukraine soldiers holed up in Mariupol steel plant appeal for rescue
- Yuliia Fedusiuk and Kateryna Prokopenko called for global help to evacuate the Azovstal plant where some 2,000 troops and 1,000 civilians are holed up in bunkers
- They said conditions there have grown more dire and the soldiers stand to be tortured and killed if captured by Russian forces
