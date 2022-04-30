A Russian serviceman patrols the Mariupol port in Ukraine on Friday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Russia unleashes artillery barrage in Donbas as resistance continues

  • Ukraine’s military said the Russians were unable to capture the areas of Lyman in Donetsk and Sievierodonetsk and Popasna in Luhansk
  • Moscow called on the US and its allies to stop sending weapons to Kyiv if they want to resolve the crisis

Reuters
Updated: 9:34pm, 30 Apr, 2022

