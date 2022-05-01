A Ukrainian army soldier takes part in tactical exercises at a military camp in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine on April 30. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Ukraine war: Russian missile strike knocks out Odesa airport, says Ukrainian military

  • ‘As a result of a missile attack in the Odesa region, the runway at Odesa airport was damaged. Its further use is impossible,’ the Ukrainian military said
  • A spokesman for Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Russia was also trying to capture the areas of Lyman in Donetsk and Sievierodonetsk and Popasna in Luhansk

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:59am, 1 May, 2022

