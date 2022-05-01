Angelina Jolie, American actress and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, meets children affected by the war in Lviv, Ukraine on April 30. Photo: Lviv City Hall via AP
Ukraine war: Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie spotted visiting city of Lviv
- Jolie has worked as a special envoy for the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency for many years, but the specifics of her trip to Ukraine are unclear
- In February, Jolie spoke about the war in a post to her 12.7 million Instagram followers. She wrote: ‘Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine’
Topic | Ukraine war
