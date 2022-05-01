Angelina Jolie, American actress and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, meets children affected by the war in Lviv, Ukraine on April 30. Photo: Lviv City Hall via AP
Angelina Jolie, American actress and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, meets children affected by the war in Lviv, Ukraine on April 30. Photo: Lviv City Hall via AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie spotted visiting city of Lviv

  • Jolie has worked as a special envoy for the United Nations (UN) Refugee Agency for many years, but the specifics of her trip to Ukraine are unclear
  • In February, Jolie spoke about the war in a post to her 12.7 million Instagram followers. She wrote: ‘Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine’

Topic |   Ukraine war
dpa
dpa

Updated: 2:12am, 1 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Angelina Jolie, American actress and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, meets children affected by the war in Lviv, Ukraine on April 30. Photo: Lviv City Hall via AP
Angelina Jolie, American actress and UNHCR goodwill ambassador, meets children affected by the war in Lviv, Ukraine on April 30. Photo: Lviv City Hall via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE