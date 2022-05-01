Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg
UK’s Boris Johnson promises additional military aid in call to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky
- In a call on Saturday, the UK prime minister offered Zelensky Britain’s ‘continued economic and humanitarian support,’ a Downing Street spokesperson said.
- Johnson is said to have told the Ukrainian president that he is ‘more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine and ensuring Putin fails’
Topic | Ukraine war
