Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

UK’s Boris Johnson promises additional military aid in call to Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky

  • In a call on Saturday, the UK prime minister offered Zelensky Britain’s ‘continued economic and humanitarian support,’ a Downing Street spokesperson said.
  • Johnson is said to have told the Ukrainian president that he is ‘more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine and ensuring Putin fails’

Topic |   Ukraine war
dpa
dpa

Updated: 3:49am, 1 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: EPA / Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE