A Taliban fighter stands guard as people wait to receive food rations distributed by a Chinese humanitarian aid group, during the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Islamic State claims responsibility for bombing in Kabul on eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday
- Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Saturday, which comes a day after an explosion killed more than 50 worshippers in Kabul
- Security concerns have risen across Afghanistan as it prepares to mark Eid al-Fitr on Sunday under Taliban rule for the first time in more than 20 years
Topic | Afghanistan
