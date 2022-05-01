A service member of pro-Russian troops stands in front of the destroyed administration building of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
A service member of pro-Russian troops stands in front of the destroyed administration building of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: at least 20 civilians evacuated from besieged Mariupol steel plant

  • Clearance marks first significant evacuation from industrial facility, the last pocket of resistance after a brutal weeks-long Russian assault on the port city
  • Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister reported 14 Ukrainians including a pregnant soldier had been freed in latest prisoner exchange with Russian forces

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:43am, 1 May, 2022

