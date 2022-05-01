Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receives Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi during her visit to Kyiv. Photo: via dpa
Ukraine war: Your fight is a fight for everyone, Pelosi tells Zelensky, during US delegation’s trip to Kyiv

  • Pelosi, next in line to US presidency after vice-president, is highest ranking American official to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February
  • ‘Thank you for your fight for freedom’, she says; meanwhile, millions of tons of grain stuck in ports or on ships needs to ‘get out into world to alleviate food crisis’, says UN

Associated PressdpaKyodoAgence France-PresseReuters
Updated: 7:54pm, 1 May, 2022

