Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky receives Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi during her visit to Kyiv. Photo: via dpa
Ukraine war: Your fight is a fight for everyone, Pelosi tells Zelensky, during US delegation’s trip to Kyiv
- Pelosi, next in line to US presidency after vice-president, is highest ranking American official to visit Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began in February
- ‘Thank you for your fight for freedom’, she says; meanwhile, millions of tons of grain stuck in ports or on ships needs to ‘get out into world to alleviate food crisis’, says UN
Topic | Ukraine
