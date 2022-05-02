Demonstrators wave national flags as they attend a rally in Yerevan, Armenia to protest against Karabakh concessions on May 1. Photo: AFP
Thousands rally in Armenia against Nagorno-Karabakh concessions
- Opposition parties have accused Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of plans to give away all of Karabakh to Azerbaijan
- Protesters shouted demands for Pashinyan to resign, with many holding placards that read ‘Karabakh’
Topic | Central Asia
Demonstrators wave national flags as they attend a rally in Yerevan, Armenia to protest against Karabakh concessions on May 1. Photo: AFP