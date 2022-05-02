Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid lashed out at Sergey Lavrov’s anti-Semitic remarks. Photo: Reuters
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid lashed out at Sergey Lavrov’s anti-Semitic remarks. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Israel lashes out at Russia over Lavrov’s Nazism remarks, says they’re ‘unforgivable’

  • Lavrov’s statement that Hitler had Jewish origins is ‘unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error’, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said
  • Steep decline between the countries since Israel has remained neutral about Ukraine war and kept in Russia’s good stead for security needs in the Middle East

Topic |   Ukraine war
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:12pm, 2 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid lashed out at Sergey Lavrov’s anti-Semitic remarks. Photo: Reuters
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid lashed out at Sergey Lavrov’s anti-Semitic remarks. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE