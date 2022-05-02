Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid lashed out at Sergey Lavrov’s anti-Semitic remarks. Photo: Reuters
Israel lashes out at Russia over Lavrov’s Nazism remarks, says they’re ‘unforgivable’
- Lavrov’s statement that Hitler had Jewish origins is ‘unforgivable and scandalous and a horrible historical error’, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said
- Steep decline between the countries since Israel has remained neutral about Ukraine war and kept in Russia’s good stead for security needs in the Middle East
Topic | Ukraine war
