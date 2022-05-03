A woman from the Mariupol area, the scene of an evacuation attempt on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: First evacuees to leave Mariupol steel plant arrive safely after ordeal
- Some civilian evacuees reached Zaporizhzhia from Russian occupied territory on Monday morning after making their own way
- One convoy of civilians was delayed as buses had not reached the agreed pickup point as the city council urged the evacuees to remain in place
Topic | Ukraine war
A woman from the Mariupol area, the scene of an evacuation attempt on Monday. Photo: Reuters