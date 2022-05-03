A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at an undisclosed location in Kharkiv, just a few kilometres from the Russian-Ukrainian border. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
Russia steps up Ukraine assault as US warns of annexation

  • After failing to take Kyiv, Moscow has shifted its invasion to largely Russian-speaking areas and has stepped up pressure on the key port of Odesa
  • The US says Russia is preparing imminently to annex Luhansk and Donetsk, and considering a similar plan in Kherson

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:12am, 3 May, 2022

