Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, EU readies oil sanctions
- Attack followed a UN-brokered ceasefire around the Soviet-era steel complex that allowed several groups of civilians to escape in recent days
- Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin ordered retaliatory sanctions against West, but the Kremlin did not provide details of which individuals or entities may be affected
Topic | Ukraine
Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters