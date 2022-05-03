A woman holds a child next to a bus as civilians from Mariupol, including evacuees from Azovstal steel plant, travel in a convoy to Zaporizhzhia, during Ukraine-Russia conflict. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: 101 evacuees from Mariupol steel plant reach safety; Putin says Russia ready for talks with Ukraine
- The UN says 101 civilians have been ‘successfully evacuated’ from Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol in a joint effort with the Red Cross
- Vladimir Putin told France’s Macron the West must stop supplying weapons to Ukraine and accused Kyiv of not taking talks to end the conflict seriously
Topic | Ukraine
