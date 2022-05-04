Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in June 2020. Photo: AP
Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in June 2020. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: Russia’s ‘propaganda warriors’ pushing for use of nuclear weapons, Nobel laureate warns

  • Vladimir Putin has absolute power at home, and ‘nobody’ can stop him if he chooses to deploy the nukes, Peace Prize winner Dmitry Muratov says
  • For two weeks, the Russian public has been hearing ‘from our television screens’ that nuclear silos should be opened, the journalist adds

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:14am, 4 May, 2022

