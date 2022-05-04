Oksana Balandina, who lost both legs to a landmine, danced with her new husband, Viktor Vasyliv, at their hospital wedding in Lviv, Ukraine. Photo: First Medical Union of Lviv via TNS
Ukraine love story: nurse who lost legs in war has wedding dance with husband
- Oksana Balandina, who stepped on a landmine on her way home, married Viktor Vasyliv in a hospital ward in a romance closely followed by her countrymen
- ‘You can’t postpone living,’ says the Facebook post accompanying the video of the couple’s first dance
