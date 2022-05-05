A Russian Mi-17 helicopter supports a joint Russian-Turkish patrol near the Syrian town of al-Jawadiyah in December 2020. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Russia violates Finland’s airspace as Helsinki mulls Nato bid

  • An ‘Mi-17 helicopter’ was involved in the incident, which took place less than a month after an incursion by a Russian army transport aircraft in April
  • Finland and Sweden are considering applying to join the Atlantic defence alliance, a move that experts warn will prompt Russian acts of interference

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:23am, 5 May, 2022

