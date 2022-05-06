A Kremlin summary of the call between Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett makes no mention of an apology. Photos: AFP
Ukraine war: Israel says Vladimir Putin apologised for Russian foreign minister’s Hitler remarks
- Moscow’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov sparked outrage when he claimed Hitler may have had ‘Jewish blood’ during remarks about Ukraine leader Zelensky
- Israel has sought to maintain ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, with Bennett has attempted to mediate in the conflict
A Kremlin summary of the call between Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett makes no mention of an apology. Photos: AFP