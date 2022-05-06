People climbing over debris at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on May 1. Photo: via AP
Ukraine war: Fresh efforts to evacuate Mariupol civilians begin, says Ukraine
- UN-brokered evacuations of some of hundreds of residents sheltering under steel plant had been underway but had to stop after renewed fighting
- ‘Next stage of rescuing our people’ is now happening, but officials worry Russia may step up offensive before May 9, anniversary of WW2 victory
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
People climbing over debris at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on May 1. Photo: via AP