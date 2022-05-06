People climbing over debris at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on May 1. Photo: via AP
People climbing over debris at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on May 1. Photo: via AP
Ukraine war: Fresh efforts to evacuate Mariupol civilians begin, says Ukraine

  • UN-brokered evacuations of some of hundreds of residents sheltering under steel plant had been underway but had to stop after renewed fighting
  • ‘Next stage of rescuing our people’ is now happening, but officials worry Russia may step up offensive before May 9, anniversary of WW2 victory

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:27pm, 6 May, 2022

