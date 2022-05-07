An Ukrainian woman stands in front of her destroyed home in Irpin, near Kyiv on Tuesday. Photo: AP
UN Security Council makes first statement on Ukraine ‘dispute’ – but doesn’t call it a war

  • Russia had blocked all previous attempts to adopt a presidential statement, but the latest text expressing support for the UN chief’s peace efforts was adopted
  • The council has been strongly criticised since Moscow’s invasion for its paralysis and inaction

Associated Press

Updated: 6:19am, 7 May, 2022

