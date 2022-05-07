An Italian police boat is seen in front of the Scheherazade superyacht, docked at the port of Marina di Carrara on Friday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Italy seizes Vladimir Putin-linked superyacht as it prepares to set sail

  • The US$700 million Scheherazade had been undergoing repairs in the port of Marina di Carrara, but recent activity suggested the crew was be preparing to depart
  • Delivered to its mystery owner in 2020, the luxury yacht has two helicopter landing pads and can host up 18 guests and 40 crew

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:22am, 7 May, 2022

