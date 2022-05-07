An Italian police boat is seen in front of the Scheherazade superyacht, docked at the port of Marina di Carrara on Friday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Italy seizes Vladimir Putin-linked superyacht as it prepares to set sail
- The US$700 million Scheherazade had been undergoing repairs in the port of Marina di Carrara, but recent activity suggested the crew was be preparing to depart
- Delivered to its mystery owner in 2020, the luxury yacht has two helicopter landing pads and can host up 18 guests and 40 crew
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An Italian police boat is seen in front of the Scheherazade superyacht, docked at the port of Marina di Carrara on Friday. Photo: AFP