Russian servicemen control the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal in Mariupol on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine seeks diplomatic efforts amid fears Russia could wipe out Mariupol’s Azovstal fighters
- Kyiv said Moscow was trying to finish off forces inside the steel plant to seize it by Monday as a gift for Putin in time for the Victory Day holiday
- President Zelensky said Ukraine was working on a diplomatic effort to save the defenders who have vowed not to surrender
