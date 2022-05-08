A girl looks through the bus window as civilians evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrive at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne, Ukraine on May 6. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
Ukraine war: All women, children and elderly evacuated from Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol

  • Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk made the announcement on Saturday
  • Evacuating civilians from the Azovstal steel mill had drawn the world’s attention, with the UN and Red Cross desperately trying to organise departures

Associated Press

Updated: 1:17am, 8 May, 2022

