A girl looks through the bus window as civilians evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol arrive at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne, Ukraine on May 6. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: All women, children and elderly evacuated from Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol
- Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk made the announcement on Saturday
- Evacuating civilians from the Azovstal steel mill had drawn the world’s attention, with the UN and Red Cross desperately trying to organise departures
