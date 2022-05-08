Women wearing niqab garments sit on a motorbike with a relative in Kabul on May 7. Photo: AFP
Taliban orders Afghan women to cover up from head to toe in public

  • The decree says that women should leave the home only when necessary, and that male relatives would face punishment for women’s dress code violations
  • The decree, which calls for women to only show their eyes, evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban’s previous rule between 1996 and 2001

Associated Press
Updated: 2:05am, 8 May, 2022

