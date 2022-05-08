Women wearing niqab garments sit on a motorbike with a relative in Kabul on May 7. Photo: AFP
Taliban orders Afghan women to cover up from head to toe in public
- The decree says that women should leave the home only when necessary, and that male relatives would face punishment for women’s dress code violations
- The decree, which calls for women to only show their eyes, evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban’s previous rule between 1996 and 2001
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Women wearing niqab garments sit on a motorbike with a relative in Kabul on May 7. Photo: AFP