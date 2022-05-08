Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 9. The UK has pledged an additional US$1.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
UK to provide additional $US1.6 billion in military support to help Ukraine resist Russia invasion
- Pledge almost doubles Britain’s previous spending commitments to Ukraine and is UK’s highest rate of spending on a conflict since wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
- Commitment comes ahead of Sunday’s virtual G7 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and a day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 9. The UK has pledged an additional US$1.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP