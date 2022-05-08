An aerial view shows shelling in the Azovstal steel plant complex, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Azov Regiment/Handout via Reuters
Ukraine’s Mariupol defenders face final showdown with Russian invaders

  • Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol face a brutal final showdown on Sunday with Russian forces hoping to deliver a critical win ahead of the country’s victory day
  • Russia will mark the holiday with MiG-29 fighter jets set to fly over Moscow’s Red Square forming the letter ‘Z’ – the mark of Russia’s assault in Ukraine

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:30pm, 8 May, 2022

