An aerial view shows shelling in the Azovstal steel plant complex, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Azov Regiment/Handout via Reuters
Ukraine’s Mariupol defenders face final showdown with Russian invaders
- Ukrainian soldiers in Mariupol face a brutal final showdown on Sunday with Russian forces hoping to deliver a critical win ahead of the country’s victory day
- Russia will mark the holiday with MiG-29 fighter jets set to fly over Moscow’s Red Square forming the letter ‘Z’ – the mark of Russia’s assault in Ukraine
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
An aerial view shows shelling in the Azovstal steel plant complex, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine. Photo: Azov Regiment/Handout via Reuters