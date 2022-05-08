A fire at the oil depot in the city of Belgorod, Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Are Ukraine supporters carrying out a sabotage campaign inside Russia?
- Since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, more than a dozen blazes noted by people who document the war have drawn huge attention on social media
- War analysts believe infernos in Bryansk, which hit facilities sending oil to Europe, were deliberate and tied to the war
