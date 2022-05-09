U2’s Bono, left, Ukrainian musician and soldier Antytila, centre, and U2 guitarist David Howell Evans, also known as The Edge, perform at an underground station in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
U2 members perform surprise show at Kyiv subway station used as a bomb shelter
- Lead singer Bono spoke about his native Ireland’s historic struggles with the UK and how those countries enjoy peace today
- ‘The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom; you are fighting for all of us who love freedom,’ Bono said, The Irish Times newspaper reported
