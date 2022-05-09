A woman hugs her child as people evacuated from Mariupol arrive on buses in Zaporizhzhia, southern Ukraine on May 8. Photo: AFP
A woman hugs her child as people evacuated from Mariupol arrive on buses in Zaporizhzhia, southern Ukraine on May 8. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: civilian evacuees from Azovstal and Mariupol reach Zaporizhzhia

  • Evacuees, some with young children, left buses that had transported them to a shopping centre car park in Zaporizhzhia, a city in southern Ukraine
  • ‘I’m relieved to confirm that we managed to bring 174 more people to safety from the hell of Mariupol today,’ UN humanitarian coordinator Osnat Lubrani tweeted

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:42am, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman hugs her child as people evacuated from Mariupol arrive on buses in Zaporizhzhia, southern Ukraine on May 8. Photo: AFP
A woman hugs her child as people evacuated from Mariupol arrive on buses in Zaporizhzhia, southern Ukraine on May 8. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE