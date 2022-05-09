Victory Day has taken on great prominence as Russia’s leader seeks to justify a war in Ukraine that has gone on far longer - and at far higher cost - than expected. Photo: AP
Watch: Russia celebrates Victory Day in Red Square as war in Ukraine grinds on
- On May 9, Russia celebrates its 1945 victory over Nazi Germany with a show of military might in Moscow
- Putin has sought to legitimise invasion of Ukraine by comparing it with the previous struggle against Nazism
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Victory Day has taken on great prominence as Russia’s leader seeks to justify a war in Ukraine that has gone on far longer - and at far higher cost - than expected. Photo: AP