Victory Day has taken on great prominence as Russia’s leader seeks to justify a war in Ukraine that has gone on far longer - and at far higher cost - than expected. Photo: AP
Watch: Russia celebrates Victory Day in Red Square as war in Ukraine grinds on

  • On May 9, Russia celebrates its 1945 victory over Nazi Germany with a show of military might in Moscow
  • Putin has sought to legitimise invasion of Ukraine by comparing it with the previous struggle against Nazism

Agencies

Updated: 3:19pm, 9 May, 2022

