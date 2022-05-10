Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev wipes his eye after being splattered with red paint by pro-Ukraine activists in Warsaw on Monday as he tries to lay a wreath to mark Victory Day. Photo: AFP
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev wipes his eye after being splattered with red paint by pro-Ukraine activists in Warsaw on Monday as he tries to lay a wreath to mark Victory Day. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint by Ukraine war protesters

  • Demonstrators shouted ‘fascists’, ‘murderers’, as Ambassador Sergey Andreev visited a Warsaw cemetery to pay respects to fallen Soviet soldiers on Victory Day
  • Moscow says ‘people of Europe should be scared to see their reflection in a mirror’; Poland says envoy was warned against laying flowers at the site

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:04am, 10 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev wipes his eye after being splattered with red paint by pro-Ukraine activists in Warsaw on Monday as he tries to lay a wreath to mark Victory Day. Photo: AFP
Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev wipes his eye after being splattered with red paint by pro-Ukraine activists in Warsaw on Monday as he tries to lay a wreath to mark Victory Day. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE