Ukraine’s defence ministry taunted Moscow by tweeting photos of “trophy” Russian tanks on Victory Day on Monday. Photo: Ukraine defence ministry via Twitter
Ukraine mocks Putin’s Victory Day with ‘parade of captured Russian tanks’
- The country’s defence ministry said its 93rd Mechanised Brigade ‘ruined the holiday’ for Russian occupiers with a display of trophy armoured vehicles
- Despite earlier warnings, Putin made his Victory Day speech without a single direct mention of Ukraine or a declaration of all-out war
