Russia has been sending gas via Ukraine normally despite the conflict, but Kyiv previously warned Moscow that the actions of its troops in the Luhansk region could end up halting about a third of the gas it exports to Europe. Photo illustration: Reuters
Ukraine cuts some Russian gas flow to Europe, threatening energy supply
- Ukraine’s operator blamed Moscow’s occupying forces for its move to stop sending fuel via Sokhranivka, one of two key entry points
- Russia supplied about 40 per cent of the European Union’s gas demand last year, and about a third of that was sent via Ukraine
