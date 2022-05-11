A member of the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces holds a part of a Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighting aircraft in Chernihiv in April. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: downed Russian fighter jets found with basic GPS ‘taped to dashboards’, UK defence minister says

  • Su-34 pilots are relying on the rudimentary receivers to navigate because their inbuilt systems are so bad, says British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
  • He added there was evidence suggesting Russian military hardware was being pushed to breaking point in the invasion of Ukraine

Business Insider

Updated: 6:20am, 11 May, 2022

