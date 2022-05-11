Russian police detain Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina during an unauthorised Moscow rally in 2019. Photo: AFP
Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina escapes Russia dressed as food delivery courier
- A friend drove her to the Belarus border after evading the Moscow police, and days later she managed to cross into Lithuania following several attempts
- ‘I was happy that I made it, because it was an unpredictable and big ‘kiss-off’ to the Russian authorities,’ the 33-year-old said
