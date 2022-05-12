Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) via video link from the Situation Room on Friday. Photo: Ukraine Presidency/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/pa
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky slams ‘collaborators’ urging Russia to annex Kherson
- The Kremlin says it is up to residents living in the occupied region to decide if they want to join Russia, but Zelensky warns against ‘pseudo-referendums’
- Such a vote – dismissed by the West and Ukraine as illegitimate – was held by Moscow in 2014, a month it invaded Crimea
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) via video link from the Situation Room on Friday. Photo: Ukraine Presidency/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/pa