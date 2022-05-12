Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House) via video link from the Situation Room on Friday. Photo: Ukraine Presidency/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/pa
Ukraine war
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky slams ‘collaborators’ urging Russia to annex Kherson

  • The Kremlin says it is up to residents living in the occupied region to decide if they want to join Russia, but Zelensky warns against ‘pseudo-referendums’
  • Such a vote – dismissed by the West and Ukraine as illegitimate – was held by Moscow in 2014, a month it invaded Crimea

Reuters

Updated: 8:12am, 12 May, 2022

