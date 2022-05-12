Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed on May 3 that no Russian entity would be allowed to make deals with those on Moscow’s sanctions list. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: Russia slaps sanctions on Gazprom units in Europe and US, part owner of pipeline

  • Moscow imposed sanctions on more than 30 EU, US and Singaporean energy companies in retaliatory move
  • Western sanctions against Moscow have ranged from freezing assets to export bans on strategic products like semiconductors

Reuters
Updated: 2:19pm, 12 May, 2022

