German Economy Minister Robert Habeck. Photo: dpa via AP
Ukraine war: Germany accuses Russia of ‘weaponising’ energy in escalation of gas feud
- Economy Minister Robert Habeck said ‘energy can be used powerfully in an economic conflict’ after Moscow sanctioned Gazprom Germania and reduced supplies to Berlin
- He downplayed the impact, saying Germany, the largest buyer of Russian gas, can cope with the disruption
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck. Photo: dpa via AP