Protesters in Kyiv cry as they rally to demand that world leaders to organise a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of Ukrainian military and civilians from Mariupol in April. Photo: Reuters
UN launches investigation into possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine
- The Human Rights Council vote passed overwhelmingly, despite opposition from China, which decried rising ‘politicisation and confrontation’ at the world body
- The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights described the scale of ‘unlawful killings’ in areas to the north of Kyiv as ‘shocking’
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Protesters in Kyiv cry as they rally to demand that world leaders to organise a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of Ukrainian military and civilians from Mariupol in April. Photo: Reuters