Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Zelensky say no one can predict length of war with Russia

  • Zelensky said Ukraine shot down the 200th Russian aircraft of the war and he noted Russia’s heavy losses in tanks, armoured vehicles, helicopters and drones
  • Russian defence chiefs speak for first time since invasion but dialogue between Lloyd Austin and Sergey Shoygu didn’t signal a change in Moscow’s war in Ukraine

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:55am, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
