Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war: Zelensky say no one can predict length of war with Russia
- Zelensky said Ukraine shot down the 200th Russian aircraft of the war and he noted Russia’s heavy losses in tanks, armoured vehicles, helicopters and drones
- Russian defence chiefs speak for first time since invasion but dialogue between Lloyd Austin and Sergey Shoygu didn’t signal a change in Moscow’s war in Ukraine
