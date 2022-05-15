A Ukrainian serviceman patrols during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine on May 14. Photo: AP
Ukraine war: counteroffensive near Russian-held town of Izium could prove setback for Moscow
- Ukraine has been retaking territory in its northeast, driving the Russians away from the second-largest Ukrainian city of Kharkiv
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the situation in Donbas remained difficult, and Russian forces were still trying to salvage some kind of victory
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A Ukrainian serviceman patrols during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv, east Ukraine on May 14. Photo: AP