Ukrainian servicemen prepare to use an anti-tank grenade launcher amid Russia’s invasion. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Frontline shift as Ukraine mounts a counteroffensive in Donbas, Russia suffers attrition

  • Russia’s forces continued to suffer ‘consistently high levels of attrition’ while failing to achieve any substantial territory, Britain’s Defence Ministry said
  • Moscow’s campaign, launched with the goal of seizing Kyiv and toppling the Ukrainian government, had slowed to a snail’s pace, military officials said

ReutersAgence France-Presse
Updated: 9:21pm, 15 May, 2022

