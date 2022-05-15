Ukrainian servicemen prepare to use an anti-tank grenade launcher amid Russia’s invasion. Photo: Reuters
Frontline shift as Ukraine mounts a counteroffensive in Donbas, Russia suffers attrition
- Russia’s forces continued to suffer ‘consistently high levels of attrition’ while failing to achieve any substantial territory, Britain’s Defence Ministry said
- Moscow’s campaign, launched with the goal of seizing Kyiv and toppling the Ukrainian government, had slowed to a snail’s pace, military officials said
