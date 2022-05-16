A screengrab from a video shows a shower of burning munitions hitting Azovstal steel works in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on May 15. Photo: Reuters TV via Reuters
Ukraine war: video shows burning munitions cascading down on Azovstal steel plant
- A British military expert said the burning munitions looked like either an attack with phosphorus or incendiary weapons
- President Volodymyr Zelensky said ‘delicate’ negotiations were proceeding on rescuing Ukrainian servicemen holed up beneath the vast complex
