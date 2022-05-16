A logo of the McDonald’s restaurant and the Kremlin’s tower seen through a window. Photo: Reuters
McDonald’s to exit Russia, selling business in country because it’s ‘not consistent with values’
- In March, the American fast-food giant closed all of its 850 restaurants in the country, where it says it employs 62,000 people
- ‘The humanitarian crisis caused by war in Ukraine … [means] business in Russia is no longer tenable, nor consistent with [our] values’, McDonald’s said
